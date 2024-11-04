Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools Feature Highlighted in Humorous Ads

Apple last week released iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 with the first set of Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, including Writing Tools. Within the Writing Tools suite, there is an option to change the tone of text you write to be friendly, professional, or concise, along with the ability to have text summarized into key points. Apple highlighted these capabilities today in two humorous Mac ads.



In the first ad, a furious employee types out an angry, unprofessional email to a coworker who is apparently stealing their pudding. Before sending the email, they use Writing Tools to change the tone of the email to be friendlier.

In the second ad, an employee uses Apple Intelligence to quickly catch up on the key points in documents being discussed during a meeting.

Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, any iPhone 16 model, any Mac with an M-series chip, and any iPad with an M-series or A17 Pro chip.