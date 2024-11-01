Apple Launches iPhone 14 Plus Camera Repair Program

Apple today announced the launch of a new repair program for the iPhone 14 Plus, which addresses a camera issue. According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus devices do not show a preview of an image that is taken with the rear camera.



Affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023 to April 28, 2024, and Apple has a serial number checker so that users can check to see if they have an iPhone that might be impacted with this problem.

‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models that have the camera bug will be fixed for free by Apple. Apple says that affected users can visit an Apple retail store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for help, with a mail-in option available as well.

The new program covers eligible ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models for three years after the first sale of the unit, and those who already paid to have the rear camera repaired can contact Apple for a refund.