Apple Launches iPhone 14 Plus Camera Repair Program
Apple today announced the launch of a new repair program for the iPhone 14 Plus, which addresses a camera issue. According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 14 Plus devices do not show a preview of an image that is taken with the rear camera.
Affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023 to April 28, 2024, and Apple has a serial number checker so that users can check to see if they have an iPhone that might be impacted with this problem.
iPhone 14 Plus models that have the camera bug will be fixed for free by Apple. Apple says that affected users can visit an Apple retail store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for help, with a mail-in option available as well.
The new program covers eligible iPhone 14 Plus models for three years after the first sale of the unit, and those who already paid to have the rear camera repaired can contact Apple for a refund.
Popular Stories
Amazon has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini ahead of Apple's announcement this week, revealing several details.
Our concept of a smaller Mac mini
According to a comparison chart on Amazon's product listing for the new iMac, the new Mac mini will be available with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. In addition, the chart indicates ...
Apple today announced fully redesigned Mac mini models featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips, a considerably smaller casing, two front-facing USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
The product refresh marks the first time the Mac mini has been redesigned in over a decade. The enclosure now measures just five by five inches...
Apple today announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, alongside a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
The new M4 Pro and M4 Max machines come with a minimum of 24GB of Unified Memory as standard, up from 18GB in the previous models. Both models feature three...
Apple today in its new MacBook Pro press release announced that the MacBook Air lineup now starts with 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB previously.
This change applies to the 13-inch model with the M2 chip, the 13-inch model with the M3 chip, and the 15-inch model with the M3 chip.
In the U.S., the MacBook Air lineup continues to start at $999, so there is no price increase associated with the...
Oops! Eagle-eyed developer Charlie Joseph today discovered that Apple has leaked its upcoming high-end M4 Max chip through an image uploaded to its website. The discovery was shared with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on social media.
It was already pretty obvious that Apple plans to announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips this week, after Apple promised...
iOS 18.1 is the first iOS 18 update with Apple Intelligence capabilities, and that's what a lot of the coverage about the new software has focused on. If you don't have an iPhone that's capable of Apple Intelligence, you're probably wondering just what's in the update for you.
While Apple Intelligence does make up the bulk of what's new, if you have an older device, you still get some solid...
Apple today released watchOS 11.1, the first major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.1 comes one month after Apple released watchOS 11. watchOS 11.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.1 can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.1 by opening up the Apple Watch app...