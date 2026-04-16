Perplexity Launches Personal Computer for Mac, Turning a Mac mini Into an Always-On AI Agent

Perplexity today launched Personal Computer, an expansion of Perplexity Computer that integrates with local files and apps on a Mac. Personal Computer was announced in March and was available on a waitlist basis, but it is officially rolling out today for Max subscribers.



Perplexity Computer came out earlier this year, and it's an all-in-one "digital worker" able to create and execute entire workflows. With today's upgrade, it can run directly on a Mac with access to the file system and native apps. Pressing both Command keys on a Mac will activate Personal Computer, and it responds to text or voice commands. Personal Computer can work across any Mac app, and it can see active apps and display quick actions automatically.

Perplexity says Personal Computer can run on any Mac with macOS 14 Sonoma or later, but the company recommends a Mac mini. With a ‌Mac mini‌, Personal Computer can run 24/7 for work that requires a persistent machine or secure local access to files and native apps. Tasks can be initiated and managed from an iPhone on the go.

Personal Computer can do things like complete each task on a to-do list, sort a messy downloads folder, compare local files against information on the web, and more. It can create teams of agents across over 20 frontier models to complete tasks. Personal Computer's actions are visible, so users can step in when needed. Files are created in a secure sandbox, the actions that Personal Computer takes are auditable and reversible, and there is a kill switch.

Personal Computer for Mac is rolling out to Perplexity Max subscribers starting today, with Perplexity prioritizing waitlist members. Perplexity Max is priced at $200 per month, and the new feature is not available to $20/month Pro plan subscribers.