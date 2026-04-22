 Base Mac Mini Sold Out From Apple Online Store - MacRumors
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Base Mac Mini Sold Out From Apple Online Store

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Apple appears to be sold out of the base Mac mini, and the machine is listed as “Currently Unavailable” from the Apple Online Store.

mac mini cyber
The base ‌Mac mini‌ is the model with an M4 chip, 256GB of storage, and 16GB RAM. M4 Mac mini models with upgraded storage are still in stock, as are ‌Mac mini‌ models that are equipped with the M4 Pro chip. Configurations with 24GB RAM are also still available, but some models that use 32GB RAM or higher are out of stock.

When an Apple device goes out of stock, it can be an indication of an imminent refresh, but it’s not clear if that’s the case with the ‌Mac mini‌. The ‌Mac mini‌ has been in high demand because people are purchasing it to use as a machine to run AI models locally, so it’s possible the shortage is related to demand rather than a sign that an update is coming soon.

Apple is also dealing with RAM shortages caused by a surge in global memory demand that has led to increased RAM pricing. The memory shortages previously caused some higher tier ‌Mac mini‌ and Mac Studio models to go out of stock. Apple removed the 512GB ‌Mac Studio‌ from its online store entirely earlier this year.

Apple is working on M5 and M5 Pro versions of the ‌Mac mini‌ for 2026, but the update may not come until later in the year due to the RAM supply issues.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Caution)
Related Forum: Mac mini

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