Apple TV+ to Offer Behind-the-Scenes Coverage of 2024 World Series in Three-Part Documentary

Apple TV+ today announced it has partnered with Major League Baseball and Imagine Documentaries on a three-part documentary that will offer "behind-the-scenes coverage" of the upcoming 2024 World Series. Production on the currently-untitled docuseries is already underway, but a release date has yet to be disclosed.



Apple said the docuseries will explore the "dramatic, high-stakes world" of the World Series and each team's battle to win the championship, and offer interviews with players and their family members, coaches, fans, and journalists. New York Yankees legend and five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter will serve as an executive producer.

The 2024 World Series is expected to begin in late October, but the two teams who will compete for the championship have yet to be determined. In the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees have a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-seven series. In the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a 2-1 advantage over the New York Mets in that best-of-seven series. The winning teams in those series will face each other in the World Series.

Apple TV+ has been the home of MLB's "Friday Night Baseball" for three consecutive seasons, and the service has also offered documentaries about the NFL's New England Patriots, NBA star Stephen Curry, Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi, and more.