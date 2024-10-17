Apple Secretly Developed Long-Range EV Battery Tech with China's BYD

Apple secretly collaborated with Chinese automaker BYD to develop long-range electric vehicle battery technology as part of its now-nixed Apple Car project, according to Bloomberg.



Beginning around 2017, the partnership focused on creating a battery system using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The joint effort aimed to produce batteries with longer range and improved safety compared to typical EV batteries of the time. Apple reportedly brought expertise in advanced battery packs and heat management, while BYD contributed manufacturing know-how and advancements in LFP cell technology.

The collaboration was part of Apple's since-canceled car project, which the company invested approximately $1 billion per year in over the past decade. Although Apple doesn't own the technology used in BYD's current Blade batteries, the partnership reportedly influenced the development of BYD's battery systems.

The project is said to have been led by Alexander Hitzinger on Apple's side, with a team of about 50 battery engineers overseen by Mujeeb Ijaz. Michael He, vice president of BYD's battery business, led the efforts for the Chinese company.

Despite the years of collaboration, Apple eventually moved away from the partnership and explored systems from other battery makers. Apple ultimately canceled its car project in February 2024 after executives decided it was not a viable project.

While Apple's car ambitions didn't materialize, the battery development work reportedly contributed to other areas of the company's technology portfolio, including the Vision Pro headset and Neural Engine AI processor. Read our Apple Car roundup for more details about the canceled project.