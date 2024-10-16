MacPaw Releases Redesigned CleanMyMac With New Features

MacPaw today released a redesigned version of CleanMyMac, its long-running Mac optimization and maintenance software. The update introduces a new interface and expanded functionality, aiming to provide a more comprehensive set of tools for Mac care.



The revised CleanMyMac now features six main modules and over 25 tools for various maintenance tasks. A new assistant offers Mac health and security reports and maintenance reminders, while an updated My Clutter module helps users manage storage by identifying large, old, and duplicate files.

Other changes include grouped application permissions in the Protection module for easier privacy management, and a redesigned menu bar utility that aims to improve system monitoring and resource usage.



"This update isn't just about a fresh look — it's about giving users the tools they need to care for their Macs effortlessly," said MacPaw CEO Oleksandr Kosovan. "We're combining smart tech with an intuitive design, setting the stage for better security, faster performance, and a cleaner, clutter-free experience."

The new CleanMyMac is available as a subscription starting at $39.95 per year or as a one-time purchase from $119.95 (prices may vary by region). Existing CleanMyMac and Setapp subscribers will receive the upgrade for free, while previous one-time license owners can upgrade with up to a 50% discount.



MacPaw plans to add more features in 2025, including improvements to storage visualization and file organization. The company is also developing a business version of CleanMyMac, with a waiting list open for early testing.

The new version requires macOS 11 or later and a minimum screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels. CleanMyMac can be purchased from MacPaw's website, the Mac App Store, or through the Setapp subscription service.