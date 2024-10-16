MacPaw Releases Redesigned CleanMyMac With New Features

by

MacPaw today released a redesigned version of CleanMyMac, its long-running Mac optimization and maintenance software. The update introduces a new interface and expanded functionality, aiming to provide a more comprehensive set of tools for Mac care.

The revised CleanMyMac now features six main modules and over 25 tools for various maintenance tasks. A new assistant offers Mac health and security reports and maintenance reminders, while an updated My Clutter module helps users manage storage by identifying large, old, and duplicate files.

Other changes include grouped application permissions in the Protection module for easier privacy management, and a redesigned menu bar utility that aims to improve system monitoring and resource usage.

"This update isn't just about a fresh look — it's about giving users the tools they need to care for their Macs effortlessly," said MacPaw CEO Oleksandr Kosovan. "We're combining smart tech with an intuitive design, setting the stage for better security, faster performance, and a cleaner, clutter-free experience."

The new CleanMyMac is available as a subscription starting at $39.95 per year or as a one-time purchase from $119.95 (prices may vary by region). Existing CleanMyMac and Setapp subscribers will receive the upgrade for free, while previous one-time license owners can upgrade with up to a 50% discount.

MacPaw plans to add more features in 2025, including improvements to storage visualization and file organization. The company is also developing a business version of CleanMyMac, with a waiting list open for early testing.

The new version requires macOS 11 or later and a minimum screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels. CleanMyMac can be purchased from MacPaw's website, the Mac App Store, or through the Setapp subscription service.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with MacPaw. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Top Rated Comments

jent Avatar
jent
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Sad to see MacRumors be an affiliate partner of them.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
39 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Stay far away from this. Sure it cleans up stuff, I guess, but it made my Mac run so much worse until I deleted it. Mac’s don’t need junk like this.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stevo41 Avatar
Stevo41
35 minutes ago at 07:25 am

Stay far away from this. Sure it cleans up stuff, I guess, but it made my Mac run so much worse until I deleted it. Mac’s don’t need junk like this.
As someone who worked at the Genius Bar for seven years I agree. This is pretty much malware.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
39 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Free, works great, has been actively maintained for many years:

https://titanium-software.fr/en/onyx.html

Though as many have pointed out, macOS does its own maintenance scripts so you don't really need to be actively futzing with stuff, clearing caches, etc.

I do use OnyX sometimes to tweak some little Finder settings, but I don't think any of this is essential.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Javier_gl Avatar
Javier_gl
30 minutes ago at 07:31 am
A piece of junk like this announced in Mac Rumors? Sad times…
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
38 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Honest question does this actually help, because I’ve heard it can make things worse and macOS doesn’t need what this does
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
