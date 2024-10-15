Latest Apple Card Promo Offers 6% Daily Cash Back at Walgreens and Duane Reade
Apple today shared a new Apple Card promotion that offers Apple Card users six percent Daily Cash back on purchases made at drugstores Walgreens and Duane Reade.
The bonus is available on up to $500 in purchases when using Apple Card with Apple Pay, for a total of $30 back at the maximum purchase amount. Apple has a partnership with Walgreens and Duane Reade that normally gives Apple Card users three percent Daily Cash back on purchases, so for the next month, the cash return is doubled.
Apple is offering the promotion through November 15, and Daily Cash can be earned when shopping in-store, online, or in the Walgreens app.
