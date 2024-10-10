iPad Mini Hits New Record Low Price of $349.99 on Amazon
Amazon today has introduced a new all-time low price on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, available for $349.99, down from $499.00. This price is available in all four colors on Amazon, and we're also tracking low prices on the 256GB model and the cellular models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In regards to the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, this beats the previous record low price by about $30. The 256GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $499.99, down from $649.00, which is another best-ever price on the miniature tablet.
Apple launched this version of the iPad mini back in 2021, and we're expecting the next generation of iPad mini to debut next month. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
