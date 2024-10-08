iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

by

Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly two years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports.

iPad mini review thumb

Design and Display

The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with the sixth generation. However, one rumor suggests Apple may address the "jelly scrolling" issue by rotating the screen assembly. This change would be made to minimize the noticeable lag when scrolling vertically in portrait orientation, which is a point of frustration for some users of the current model.

Performance Boost

While the iPad Pro and iPad Air now boast M-series chips, the iPad mini 7 is expected to stick with the A-series. It's likely to feature either the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro or the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16. This upgrade should provide a significant performance boost over the A15 Bionic in the current model, as well as provide support for Apple Intelligence features.

Connectivity Improvements

The new iPad mini is almost certain to include Wi-Fi 6E support, allowing connection to the 6GHz band on compatible routers. Bluetooth 5.3 is also expected, bringing the latest wireless connectivity standards to the compact tablet. Cellular models may transition entirely to eSIM, potentially eliminating the physical nano-SIM slot.

Camera Enhancements

Apple might relocate the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, as seen in the latest iPad Air. This change could improve the video calling experience, especially when using the device in landscape orientation. The camera may also receive upgrades like HDR 4 support and a wider aperture.

Apple Pencil Compatibility

The iPad mini 7 will likely support the Apple Pencil Pro, which introduced features like squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, and Find My integration. Apple Pencil Pro hover functionality may also be included.

Color Options

While the current iPad mini is available in space gray, starlight, pink, and purple, the new model may adopt a color palette similar to the iPad Air. This could mean the introduction of blue and the removal of pink from the lineup.

Release and Availability

With supplies of the current iPad mini dwindling in stores, a November release seems increasingly likely. Indeed, well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently said that Apple could release a new iPad mini alongside new M4 Macs in early November, potentially on the first day of the month. The new model is likely to maintain similar pricing to its predecessor, starting at $499 for the Wi-Fi model.

Future iPad Models

Rumors suggest that Apple is developing a foldable iPad mini and incorporating OLED display technology into the device, though neither of these updates are anticipated for 2024. An OLED display or a foldable iPad mini is not expected to arrive until 2026, 2027, or possibly even later.

Summing Up

By all accounts, Apple's iPad mini 7 will be a modest yet meaningful upgrade, bringing Apple Intelligence support as well as performance and usability enhancements, rather than a dramatic redesign. As always, we'll have to wait for Apple's official announcement to confirm these details.

