Will a HomePod Mini 2 Launch This Year?
Apple released the HomePod mini nearly four years ago, so you may be wondering when the speaker will receive hardware upgrades.
Below, we recap rumors about a next-generation HomePod mini.
The firmest rumor came from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in February 2023 said mass shipments of a second-generation HomePod mini would begin in the second half of 2024. However, it is unclear if that info is still accurate, as there have not been any recent HomePod mini rumors from credible sources.
Kuo did not reveal any new features planned for the next HomePod mini, but plausible upgrades could include a newer S-series chip for more advanced computational audio, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, and new color options. The current HomePod mini is equipped with an S5 chip and a U1 chip.
Apple has already refreshed the color options for the HomePod mini a few times. The speaker was released in Blue, Orange, and Yellow in November 2021, and Space Gray was replaced with a virtually-identical Midnight finish in July.
Due to the lack of recent rumors, the likelihood of a new HomePod mini being imminent seems low. However, a new HomePod mini could end up being a surprise announcement at Apple's rumored October event, or it could be introduced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom website at any point over the coming months.
Read our HomePod mini roundup for more details about the speaker.
