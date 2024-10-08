Amazon Discounts M4 iPad Pro Models to All-Time Low Prices for Prime Day, Starting at $849

Prime Day has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for just $849.00, down from $999.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the tablet, and it's accompanied by numerous discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup.

Deals are primarily focused on Wi-Fi models, but you can find a few cellular tablets on sale at this time as well. Most of these deals also require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the final deal price.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

11-Inch

13-Inch

