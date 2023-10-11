Apple Reportedly Planning to Bring OLED to iPad Mini and iPad Air
Apple plans to bring OLED displays to the iPad mini and iPad Air, according to a post on the Korean social media site Naver from a user with a track record for posting Apple rumors.
The post cites supply chain sources and claims that Apple has now begun negotiations with Chinese suppliers, as well as Samsung and LG, related to OLED displays for future iPad mini and iPad Air models. Apple reportedly seeks for the components to be mass produced from the end of 2025, suggesting that launch could follow in early 2026.
The information lines up with a report from technology research firm Omdia that was published earlier this week, which forecasted Apple's iPad display panel purchase plans. The potential transition to OLED on Apple's two mid-range tablets is said to be part of its OLED strategy from 2026 onwards.
Apple has apparently not yet fully committed to bringing the more advanced display technology to its mid-range tablets, and may be planning to review how the market responds to the first iPad Pro models that feature OLED displays, which are expected to launch next year, before locking in new panels for the 2026 iPad mini and iPad Air.
The report also corroborated details about the rumored iPad Pro models with OLED displays that are widely anticipated to launch next year, with the panels due to be supplied by LG and Samsung. Apple was said to be seeking more suppliers for OLED displays designed for the iPad, which aligns with the Naver post's mention of additional Chinese suppliers.
Reports suggest that the seventh-generation iPad mini and sixth-generation iPad Air, which are expected to launch relatively soon, will be minor specification upgrades that focus on newer processors, rather than major updates like more advanced display technology.
