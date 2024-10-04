Apple Predicted to Release iPhones With Thinner OLED Displays Next Year… iPhone 17 Air?
Taiwanese company Novatek has announced plans to begin mass production of OLED displays with TDDI (touch and display driver integration) technology as early as the second quarter of 2025, supply chain publication DigiTimes reported today.
The report states that Apple is "expected" to be one of Novatek's first customers, although this claim appears to be speculative.
"While industry insiders remain tight-lipped about potential end customers, speculation suggests that Novatek's proposed shipping schedule could align with the next-generation iPhone displays in 2025," the report says. If this speculation proves to be accurate, at least some iPhone 17 models could adopt the technology next year.
Given that TDDI technology would allow for Apple devices to have thinner OLED displays, through integration of the touch and display driver layers, the technology seems particularly fitting for the rumored ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air."
It remains to be seen if Apple actually moves forward with adopting this technology. The report further speculated that Apple might first use it in lower-volume products compared to the iPhone, such as future iPad and Apple Watch models, and the technology would also be suitable for a long-rumored foldable iPhone or iPad.
