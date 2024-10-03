Apple Offers Limited-Edition Beats Solo Buds With iPhone 15 or 15 Plus Purchase in India

In celebration of Diwali, Apple is offering free limited-edition Beats Solo Buds to customers who purchase a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus in India.



The special Beats Solo Buds and their carrying case come in an orange color that has never been available before, and the earbuds come in custom packaging designed by Indian art director Aaquib Wani. The offer runs through October 4 at Apple Store locations in India, and on Apple's online store at apple.com/in, while supplies last.

Beats Solo Buds launched in June, and the original color options include black, gray, purple, and a transparent red. The in-ear buds feature up to 18 hours of battery life, but they lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a battery. As a result, the earbuds can only be charged when the case is connected to a power source.

The earbuds are priced at ₹6900 on Apple's online store in India.

For a limited time, Apple is also offering up to ₹10000 instant cashback on select products purchased with eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards in India. More details about this offer are available on Apple's website.