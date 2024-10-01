Apple Celebrating 'Mindful Month' With October 10 Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple will hold a new "Mindful Month" Apple Watch Activity Challenge that is set to take place on October 10. It is meant to bring awareness to caring for mental health.





Let's bring awareness to all the ways we can take care of our mental health. On October 10, record 10 mindful minutes with any app that adds to Health to get this award.

Like all Activity Challenges, the Mindful Month event will come with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Mindful Month appears to be a new addition to the Apple Watch Activity Challenge lineup. Apple's last Activity Challenge took place in August for National Park Day.