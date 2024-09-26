Best Buy Takes Up to $1,000 Off M2 iPad Pro With Record Low Prices
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $1,000 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts.
You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on each iPad Pro model, and many of them can currently only be found at Best Buy.
With such steep savings, these previous generation iPad Pros are worth looking into purchasing for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over owning the newest M4 iPad Pro. There are some major differences between the two generations, like the M4's support for Apple Pencil Pro and a new nano-texture display option, so be sure to read about which one works best for you in our Buyer's Guide.
11-Inch iPad Pro
Wi-Fi
Cellular
12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Wi-Fi
Cellular
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
