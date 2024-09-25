Microsoft Planning All-in-One Xbox App With 'Game Pass' on iPhone

Microsoft today announced that it will "soon" be combining its Xbox and Xbox Game Pass apps on the iPhone and iPad, as well as on Android.



Features from the Xbox Game Pass app will be moving to the Xbox app for an all-in-one experience. In the Xbox app, you will be able to view your Game Pass membership, browse the catalog of games, view and claim perks, and more.

As part of this transition, Microsoft said the Xbox Game Pass app for the iPhone and iPad will be removed from the App Store starting in November.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that provides gamers with a rotating selection of games to play on an Xbox console or Windows PC. With the Xbox Game Pass app, you can search, view, and download games available in the Game Pass catalog, but the titles cannot be played on the iPhone and iPad directly.

Via: The Verge