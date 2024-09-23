Shazam App Now Supports Music Haptics in iOS 18
Apple-owned Shazam has released an updated version of the app that supports the new Music Haptics feature in iOS 18.
With the feature turned on, the iPhone's Taptic Engine will tap and vibrate to match the audio of a song playing in Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and now Shazam, as long as the device is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.
Music Haptics is supported on the iPhone 12 series and later, excluding the third-generation iPhone SE, on iOS 18 and later. The feature can be turned on in the Settings app under Accessibility ➝ Music Haptics.
Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and has been gradually bringing the app into closer alignment with Apple Music ever since, offering trials to the streaming service through the app and the ability to sync Shazams directly to Apple Music. Note that Music Haptics don't work in Shazam for songs linked via Spotify.
Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free. Even if you don't have Shazam installed on your iPhone, iOS 18 supports Music Recognition, which is an optional button that can be added to Control Center.
Popular Stories
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The list of states where the feature is available currently includes Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, and most recently...
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Update: Young has since said under-display Face ID is no longer expected for the iPhone 17 Pro. His previous response was sent in error. Original story follows. While the iPhone 16 series just began arriving to customers today, there are already rumors about the next-generation iPhone 17 series. In a post shared on social media platform X on Thursday, display industry analyst Ross...
We don't mean to take away from the excitement of the iPhone 16 launch today, but there are more rumors to share about next year's iPhone 17 lineup. Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants today informed MacRumors that the standard iPhone 17 and a slimmer model that we are calling the "iPhone 17 Air" will both feature ProMotion, meaning that each device's display would be able to ramp ...
It's the end of an era. It has been confirmed that the latest iPhones do not come with Apple stickers in the box, breaking a 17-year tradition dating back to the original iPhone. Marques Brownlee shared an unboxing video that confirms the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max do not include Apple stickers in the box, as part of Apple's goal of removing plastic...
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 16 Pro teardown video, offering a first look inside of the device following its release. Notably, the video reveals that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a metal-enclosed battery, confirming a rumor from last year. The battery has a capacity of 3,582 mAh, which matches the figure that surfaced earlier this week in a Brazilian...