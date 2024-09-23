Shazam App Now Supports Music Haptics in iOS 18

Apple-owned Shazam has released an updated version of the app that supports the new Music Haptics feature in iOS 18.



With the feature turned on, the iPhone's Taptic Engine will tap and vibrate to match the audio of a song playing in Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and now Shazam, as long as the device is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.

Music Haptics is supported on the iPhone 12 series and later, excluding the third-generation iPhone SE, on iOS 18 and later. The feature can be turned on in the Settings app under Accessibility ➝ Music Haptics.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and has been gradually bringing the app into closer alignment with ‌Apple Music‌ ever since, offering trials to the streaming service through the app and the ability to sync Shazams directly to ‌Apple Music‌. Note that Music Haptics don't work in Shazam for songs linked via Spotify.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free. Even if you don't have Shazam installed on your iPhone, iOS 18 supports Music Recognition, which is an optional button that can be added to Control Center.