Apple Says Some Users Experiencing iMessage and FaceTime Issues

iMessage and FaceTime are acting up for some users, according to Apple's system status page.



Some users are "experiencing a problem" with iMessage and FaceTime, the page says. Apple says it is "investigating" and will provide a status update when possible.

The issues began shortly after 5 a.m. Pacific Time, according to Apple.

At this time, there does not appear to be a widespread iMessage or FaceTime outage. Instead, the services are experiencing "performance" issues, according to Apple. We'll update this story when Apple's system status page says the issues are resolved.