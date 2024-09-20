Forgot to Pre-Order an iPhone 16? Apple Store Pickup Available Today at Most Locations

Apple's new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are now being delivered to customers worldwide following the pre-order period that began on Friday, September 13. For those who didn't pre-order the Pro models or chose to wait, many configurations now have estimated delivery dates in October. However, there's good news for customers wanting their devices sooner: Select Apple Store locations globally are offering same-day or next-day pickup options.



As of writing, Apple's online stores in the United States and Canada haven't yet been updated to show pickup availability, but shortages aren't expected and there is unlikely to be much variation state by state. Meanwhile across the pond, all ‌iPhone 16 colors and configurations are available for Apple Store pickup today in countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Apple Stores in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, and the UAE are also offering same-day pickup options.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the ‌Apple Store‌ app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

‌iPhone 16 models may also be available for walk-in customers at ‌Apple Store‌ locations with sufficient inventory, but availability can't be guaranteed. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are a big update over previous standard models, coming with many features that were once limited to Pro models. New capabilities include a customizable Action button, a new Camera Control button for quick access to camera functions, a 48MP Fusion camera, macro photography, a new A18 chip capable of powering Apple Intelligence (forthcoming), and more.

iPhone 16 Pro models also have several new features, including larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays with thinner bezels, longer battery life, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, a faster A18 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 7 support, faster 5G, faster charging, and more. Click the tags at the bottom of this article for all the details.