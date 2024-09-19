Apple Reportedly Suspends MacBook Air Supplier Due to 'Quality Issues'

Apple has suspended MacBook bearing supplier Kersen's production for inspection purposes due to "quality issues," and shifted orders to other suppliers through the end of the year, according to a report today from Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.



The report said the suspension came after Apple discovered a high defect rate with the Chinese supplier's bearings in August. The bearings are used in previous-generation MacBook Air models, rather than the latest models, according to the report.

None of the MacBook Air models with defective bearings reached the market, the report added:

Industry insiders indicate that the defects were present from the beginning, but Apple only detected them during destructive testing later in the process. A subsequent full batch inspection revealed a high defect rate. Fortunately, none of the faulty products have reached the market. However, bearing defects typically take one to two years of use before becoming noticeable to consumers.

It is unclear exactly which component the report is referring to.

The report cites industry sources who believe that Apple's alleged "aggressive pricing tactics" with component vendors increases the risk of quality issues.