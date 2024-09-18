Bricked iPhone 16 Can Be Restored Wirelessly Using Another iPhone

iOS 18 includes a new over-the-air recovery feature designed to revive bricked iPhone 16 devices using another iPhone or an iPad, according to a new report.

Image credit: 9to5Mac

As things stand, if you have a malfunctioning ‌iPhone 15 or earlier model, a Mac or PC needs to be used to restore the firmware, which is inconvenient as some people might not have the appropriate cable to hand or no longer even use a computer.

Apple has made efforts over the years to remove the need to operate iOS devices with computers. For example, it's already possible to use an iPhone to wirelessly restore an Apple Watch or an Apple TV. Now it looks like the same functionality is coming to new iPhone 16 models.

9to5Mac reports that it was able to simulate when an iPhone 16 enters Recovery Mode in iOS 18, which apparently allows users to simply place the iPhone 16 next to another iPhone or iPad to start an over-the-air firmware recovery. The other device downloads a new iOS firmware and transfers it to the bricked device, removing the need to connect it to a computer.

While iOS 18 enables any compatible device to assist in restoring a non-functional iPhone, it appears that wireless restoration is currently limited to iPhone 16 models. Apple's latest devices apparently come equipped with a dedicated recovery partition, capable of managing the entire restoration process independently of the main iOS partition's status.

Evidence that Apple has been working on an over-the-air recovery method for iPhones first appeared way back in iOS 13.4. Whether Apple intends to add the functionality to earlier iPhone models is unclear at this time. iOS 18 is available now, while the iPhone 16 series is set to launch on Friday, September 20.