Setapp Mobile Launches in Open Beta as Alternative App Store in EU

Ukraine-based developer MacPaw has announced the open beta release of Setapp Mobile, its alternative app store for iOS devices in the European Union. This launch comes in the wake of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates support for third-party app marketplaces on iOS in the EU.



Setapp Mobile, which has been in closed beta testing for several months, is now available to all EU users running iOS 17.4 or later. The platform offers a curated selection of over 50 apps across various categories, including productivity, finance, creativity, and utilities.

Unlike traditional app stores, Setapp Mobile operates on a subscription model, where users can access all available apps for a monthly fee of €9.49, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. The subscription price includes access to Setapp's existing Mac-based service, which has gained popularity for its all-in-one app access approach.

The app lineup includes both MacPaw's own offerings and those from third-party developers. Notable apps available at launch include CleanMyPhone, ClearVPN, Riveo video editor, and MonAI, among others, although it's worth noting that several of these apps are free to download on the App Store.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Yaroslav Stepanenko, director of marketing at MacPaw, emphasized the company's focus on user experience and app curation. "We think there is demand for the alternative app store, so we decided to launch it and tune our business model based on the feedback from users," Stepanenko said.

MacPaw is not alone in trying its hand in the EU market for alternative app stores. Aptoide, a veteran third-party store from the Android ecosystem, recently introduced a dedicated game store for iOS. There's also AltStore PAL, featuring the game emulator Delta and various Patreon-supported apps.

These alternative app marketplaces, as Apple calls them, represent a new frontier for app distribution on iOS, but they also faces challenges, such as navigating Apple's controversial Core Technology Fee and competing with its established ‌App Store‌ ecosystem.