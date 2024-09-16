Apple Music Adds Playlists for iOS 18's New 'Music Haptics' Feature

As previously announced, iOS 18 includes a new accessibility feature called Music Haptics. When this feature is turned on, the iPhone's Taptic Engine will tap and vibrate to match the audio of a song playing in Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, Shazam, and supported third-party apps when the device is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.



Apple says that Music Haptics provides a new way for anyone to experience music on the iPhone, including listeners who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Apple first announced Music Haptics when it previewed iOS 18's new accessibility features in May, and the feature is now available globally with iOS 18's release today. Starting today, Apple Music has a new section dedicated to Music Haptics, with new playlists available called Haptics Beats, Haptics Bass, Haptics Vibrations, and Haptics Hits.

Music Haptics is supported on the iPhone 12 series and later, excluding the third-generation iPhone SE, on iOS 18 and later. The feature can be turned on in the Settings app under Accessibility → Music Haptics.