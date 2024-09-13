Best Buy Introduces New Record Low Prices on M3 MacBook Pro For Members, Plus MacBook Air Deals

Best Buy kicked off a new weekend sale today, and we've already covered all of the big savings you can find on M2 iPad Pro. In addition to these tablet deals, Best Buy has steep discounts on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, including a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,199.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,599.00.



M3 MacBook Pro

Across the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup you'll find $400 off a few models on Best Buy, and all of these beat the previous record lows by $100. You'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see these low prices, otherwise Best Buy is offering solid second-best prices to all customers.

M2 MacBook Air

In terms of MacBooks, the other notable discounts during the Best Buy weekend sale can be found on the M2 MacBook Air. Best Buy has both the 256GB and 512GB models on sale, matching the record low prices on each model. These do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

