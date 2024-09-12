Netflix App to End Support for iOS 16, Require iPhone XS or Later to Work

The Netlix app is set to end support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, requiring all users to be running iOS 17 or later or iPadOS 17 or later in order to receive new updates, features, and bug fixes.



That means iOS 16 users – who will mainly be iPhone X owners as well as those still holding onto ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus models – will not be able to update to the version of the app that introduces the change.

The same goes for owners of the iPad Pro (1st generation) and the iPad (5th generation), who will still be running versions of iPadOS 16, since ‌iPadOS 17‌ dropped support for these models.

Owners of these devices will still be able to use their current version of the Netflix app until it is deprecated, but again, there will be no more features or bug fixes forthcoming. Owners of these older models will of course continue to be able to access Netflix through a browser.

In summary, the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ models set to lose support for the Netflix app are as follows:

‌iPhone‌ 8

‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus

‌iPhone‌ X

‌iPad Pro‌ (1st generation)

‌iPad‌ (5th generation)

The code strings referring to the impending change were found in the Netflix app by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. It is not known which update will end support for the above Apple devices, but given that the code strings are present in the latest version, the update is likely to be released fairly soon.