Netflix App to End Support for iOS 16, Require iPhone XS or Later to Work
The Netlix app is set to end support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, requiring all users to be running iOS 17 or later or iPadOS 17 or later in order to receive new updates, features, and bug fixes.
That means iOS 16 users – who will mainly be iPhone X owners as well as those still holding onto iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models – will not be able to update to the version of the app that introduces the change.
The same goes for owners of the iPad Pro (1st generation) and the iPad (5th generation), who will still be running versions of iPadOS 16, since iPadOS 17 dropped support for these models.
Owners of these devices will still be able to use their current version of the Netflix app until it is deprecated, but again, there will be no more features or bug fixes forthcoming. Owners of these older models will of course continue to be able to access Netflix through a browser.
In summary, the iPhone and iPad models set to lose support for the Netflix app are as follows:
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPad Pro (1st generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
The code strings referring to the impending change were found in the Netflix app by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. It is not known which update will end support for the above Apple devices, but given that the code strings are present in the latest version, the update is likely to be released fairly soon.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers. AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with...
Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18. The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more....
With the launch of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone...
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...