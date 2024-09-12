The Smash-Hit Game 'Flappy Bird' is Coming Back to the iPhone

The iconic side-scrolling game Flappy Bird will apparently be returning to the iPhone soon, according to a website dedicated to the project.



Flappy Bird was released in 2013 and quickly received tens of millions of downloads. However, the game was abruptly removed from the App Store in 2014 after its creator Dong Nguyen decided that the game was too addictive. Nguyen also disliked the excessive fame and attention that he started to receive as a result of the game's popularity.

Flappy Bird was a simple game in which players tapped on the screen to navigate a small bird through columns of green pipes without hitting them, in an attempt to set a new high score. The website for the upcoming reboot of the game promises new characters and game modes, such as shooting the bird through basketball hoops.

Flappy Bird will return to a variety of platforms, including the web, with native iOS and Android apps planned to be released in 2025

The game's revival is being led by the so-called "Flappy Bird Foundation," which describes itself as a "new team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world." The group says it has acquired the official Flappy Bird trademark rights.

"It's been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we're so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world," the group said.