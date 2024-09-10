iPhone 16 Hands-On Videos: See the New 'Camera Control' in Action

Following its event on Monday, Apple allowed selected media and content creators to go hands-on with the iPhone 16 series and other new devices.



The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are all equipped with a new "Camera Control" button that allows you to quickly launch the camera, take a photo, start video recording, and more. Later this year, Apple says Camera Control will be updated with the ability to automatically lock focus and exposure on a subject with a light press.

Below, we have rounded up some iPhone 16 hands-on videos, which offer a closer look at the Camera Control and more.

There are also hands-on videos for the Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and USB-C AirPods Max.