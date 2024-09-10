iPhone 16 Battery Comparison: At Least 1+ Hour More for All Models

With the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has increased battery life for all models compared to the prior-generation iPhone 15 models. Battery life is up at least an hour for each device for video playback, with bigger increases for the ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16 Pro Max.



Streaming video can be played for two to four hours longer depending on device, and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models also support longer audio playback. Note that in the comparison below, Apple lists the battery life as "up to" because the time the battery lasts will vary based on different usage habits.

iPhone 16 - 22 hours video playback, 18 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio.

- 22 hours video playback, 18 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio. iPhone 16 Plus - 27 hours video playback, 24 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio.

- 27 hours video playback, 24 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio. iPhone 16 Pro - 27 hours video playback, 22 hours streaming video, 85 hours audio.

- 27 hours video playback, 22 hours streaming video, 85 hours audio. iPhone 16 Pro Max - 33 hours video playback, 29 hours streaming video, 105 hours audio.

- 33 hours video playback, 29 hours streaming video, 105 hours audio. iPhone 15 - 20 hours video playback, 16 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio.

- 20 hours video playback, 16 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio. iPhone 15 Plus - 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio.

- 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio. iPhone 15 Pro - 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 75 hours audio.

- 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 75 hours audio. iPhone 15 Pro Max - 29 hours video playback, 25 hours streaming video, 95 hours audio.

Apple is emphasizing battery life gains this year, and product pages for the new devices have a menu for seeing how much more battery life the ‌iPhone 16‌ models have compared to older devices. Upgrading from an iPhone 12 mini, for example, will get you a seven hour increase in battery life.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models support faster 25W MagSafe charging with one of Apple's new ‌MagSafe‌ chargers and a 30W power adapter or higher. It is the first time that fast charging has been available when charging wirelessly, and ‌iPhone 16‌ users can expect to see a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Qi2 charging is also supported, but that is limited to 15W, the same as the prior-generation ‌MagSafe‌ charging.