iPhone 16 Battery Comparison: At Least 1+ Hour More for All Models
With the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has increased battery life for all models compared to the prior-generation iPhone 15 models. Battery life is up at least an hour for each device for video playback, with bigger increases for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Streaming video can be played for two to four hours longer depending on device, and the iPhone 16 Pro models also support longer audio playback. Note that in the comparison below, Apple lists the battery life as "up to" because the time the battery lasts will vary based on different usage habits.
- iPhone 16 - 22 hours video playback, 18 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio.
- iPhone 16 Plus - 27 hours video playback, 24 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio.
- iPhone 16 Pro - 27 hours video playback, 22 hours streaming video, 85 hours audio.
- iPhone 16 Pro Max - 33 hours video playback, 29 hours streaming video, 105 hours audio.
- iPhone 15 - 20 hours video playback, 16 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio.
- iPhone 15 Plus - 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio.
- iPhone 15 Pro - 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 75 hours audio.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max - 29 hours video playback, 25 hours streaming video, 95 hours audio.
Apple is emphasizing battery life gains this year, and product pages for the new devices have a menu for seeing how much more battery life the iPhone 16 models have compared to older devices. Upgrading from an iPhone 12 mini, for example, will get you a seven hour increase in battery life.
The iPhone 16 models support faster 25W MagSafe charging with one of Apple's new MagSafe chargers and a 30W power adapter or higher. It is the first time that fast charging has been available when charging wirelessly, and iPhone 16 users can expect to see a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.
Qi2 charging is also supported, but that is limited to 15W, the same as the prior-generation MagSafe charging.
Popular Stories
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
macOS Sequoia will be one of the earliest new macOS launches in over a decade, likely releasing within as little as just a week. Internal Apple documentation obtained by MacRumors suggests that macOS 15.0 Sequoia will be officially released to the public by mid-September. The release dates of major macOS updates in recent years are listed below: OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) – October 22,...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...