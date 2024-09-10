Apple Watch Series 10 Has Same Heart Sensor as Series 9

Though there were rumors that the Apple Watch Series 10 would get a new heart and ECG sensor, that does not appear to have happened. According to the technical specifications for the Apple Watch Series 10, it is equipped with a third-generation optical heart sensor, which is the same sensor that was used in the prior-generation Series 9.



Apple also made no mention of the heart rate sensor during yesterday's event, and there is no information about any kind of upgrade on the Apple Watch Series 10 product page.

The rumor, shared by 9to5Mac, said the alleged upgraded heart sensor would "unlock new features and provide more accurate results." The site said that it would enable sleep apnea detection, but as Apple explained yesterday, sleep apnea detection actually uses the accelerometer. Sleep apnea detection did not require an upgrade to the heart sensor, and it is in fact also being added to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, both of which have the same third-generation heart sensor as the Series 10.

Apple was working on blood pressure monitoring for the Series 10, but the feature was not ready in time for the device's launch. Apple did not introduce health features other than the ability to detect sleep apnea.

A new design is the main focus of the Series 10, and it is thinner and lighter than prior Apple Watch models. It does have a new water temperature sensor, depth sensor, Oceanic+ app for snorkeling, and Tides app, which brings it closer in functionality to the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌.

There were rumors of improved water resistance that would allow the Series 10 to be used with high-speed water sports up to 20 meters deep, but Apple did not update the Apple Watch Series 10's water resistance. It continues to have a water resistance rating of 50 meters, and while it can be used for shallow-water activities like snorkeling or swimming in a pool, Apple still warns against using it for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

The Apple Watch Series 10 models are available for pre-order right now and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 20.