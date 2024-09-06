Samsung Kicks Off New Sale With Major Savings on Monitors, TVs, and More
Samsung is getting ready to kick off a new Discover Samsung sale soon, and today the company has a few early access discounts available to customers. The popular Smart Monitor M80D is being discounted during this sale, but you'll also find sales on storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and wearable tech.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Samsung has its new 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D on sale today for $549.99, down from $699.99, which is a second-best price on the monitor. The display retains key features of the previous model, like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay 2 support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features that enable it to be used when not connected to a PC.
In terms of new features, the M80D includes a Multi Control feature that allows images and text to be moved between the display and a Galaxy Book, Tablet, or Phone. You can also pair Galaxy Buds to the monitor for a spatial audio experience with head tracking, as well as guided workouts when paired with a Galaxy Watch.
Monitors
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $999.99, down from $1,299.99
- 34-inch OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor - $799.99, down from $1,199.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,099.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,799.99, down from $2,999.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,599.99, down from $2,499.99
TVs
- The Frame TV - Save up to $1,700
- 70-inch QLED 4K QE1C TV - $989.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,099.99, down from $1,499.99
- 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,099.99, down from $1,999.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,599.99
- 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV - $2,599.99, down from $4,799.99
Galaxy Products
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
