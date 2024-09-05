Twelve South Introduces USB-C Wall Chargers With 'Find My' Support

Well-known accessory maker Twelve South has introduced the first-ever USB-C wall chargers with built-in support for Apple's Find My app.



If you ever misplace these chargers, you can simply open the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and track the location of them. The chargers do not need to be plugged in to an outlet for Find My functionality to work, as they are powered by a replaceable button-cell battery, just like Apple's AirTag. Twelve South says the battery should last about a year, and the battery's charge level can be monitored in the Find My app.

The chargers are now available to pre-order in two-port 50W and four-port 120W variants, with U.S. pricing set at $69.99 and $119.99, respectively. Twelve South estimates that shipments to customers will begin in mid-September.

Both chargers use a material called gallium nitride (GaN) that allows for a slimmer design, allowing them to fit behind couches and in other tight spaces. The 50W version is ideal for charging small and medium devices like an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, while the 120W charger is ideal for a MacBook and other larger devices.