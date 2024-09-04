When to Expect iOS 18 on Your iPhone as Beta Testing Wraps Up

iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update should finally be widely released later this month.



Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18 to be available on all compatible iPhones.



iOS 18: Beta Testing Wraps Up

In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iOS 18 beta 8 will likely be the final developer beta version for the update. This is a reasonable prediction, as previous updates like iOS 17, iOS 16, and iOS 15 each had a total of eight developer betas. iOS 12 was the last update with at least nine developer betas.

If history repeats itself, Apple should release the iOS 18 Release Candidate immediately following the iPhone 16 event on September 9. Apple considers a Release Candidate to be a "near final" version of an upcoming iOS update.



iOS 18: Release Timing

Apple will likely announce a release date for iOS 18 during its September 9 event. The update is most likely to be released on Monday, September 16, but Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18 are also possibilities.

Gurman said Apple has already been installing iOS 18 on iPhone 16 models at factories. Those devices will likely be released on Friday, September 20.



iOS 18: Compatible iPhones

iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 18 will be available in the Settings app under General → Software Update.