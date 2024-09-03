EU Consumer Group Summarizes How Apple Fails to Comply With DMA

by

There are a number of ways that Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, ByteDance, and Microsoft are failing to comply with the Digital Markets Act, according to an analysis published by the European Consumer Organization (BEUC). The BEUC advocates for consumer rights and provides guidance to European lawmakers.

App Store vs EU Feature 2
In regard to Apple, the BEUC outlines several ways that the company's DMA compliance efforts fall short, but it is worth noting that Apple has addressed many of these issues in its most recent DMA updates, which will be implemented starting later in 2024.

  • Apple creates unnecessary steps to impede or deter users from switching to alternative app stores or downloading apps outside of the App Store.
  • Apple does not make it easy for consumers to change their default settings.
  • Apple's browser choice screen does not provide enough information for consumers to make an effective choice, and the choice screen is "confusing, complex and creates negative friction."
  • Apple uses non-neutral language to scare consumers away from choosing alternative payment services or subscribing to cheaper services outside of an app. This is in reference to the disclosure screens that Apple presents when consumers use alternative payments.
  • Apple does not allow end users to easily uninstall first-party apps, and while Safari can be deleted by the end of 2024, Apple was required to allow that feature by March.
  • Apple does not provide adequate compliance reports to the European Commission, and has delayed the implementation of some of its DMA measures, a "blatant violation" of the DMA.

Many of the DMA changes that Apple announced last month make the report outdated, and the BEUC does acknowledge that Apple plans to implement tweaks to its DMA compliance. The BEUC says that the "precise details" of Apple's changes "will need to be evaluated." The report is clearly of the opinion, however, that Apple is taking too long to implement these features. Most of the updates will be made before the end of the year, while some others won't be enabled until spring 2025. Here's what Apple changed to better comply with the DMA:

  • New default apps will be able to be set for phone calls, messaging, password managers, keyboards, navigation, translation, and call spam filters.
  • There is a new Default Apps section in the Settings app, which specifically addresses one of the complaints in the BEUC's report. It was confusing to consumers to have to go to the "Safari" settings to manage a non-Safari default browser.
  • Safari, ‌App Store‌, Messages, Camera, and Photos apps will be able to be deleted.
  • The browser selection screen shown to consumers at setup will include a description about the browser, an option to set a default right from the screen, and a requirement to scroll all the way down before choosing a browser.
  • When a default browser that is not Safari is selected, that browser's icon will replace Safari's icon on the Home Screen or Dock.

For other tech companies, the BEUC targeted Meta's cross-service ads and messaging interoperability, Google's self-preferencing in search results and personal data use across services, Amazon's self-preferencing and difficulty unsubscribing from services, TikTok's personal data consent implementation, and Microsoft's customer consent screen for the use of data across services.

The European Commission will likely take the recommendations from the BEUC into account when taking further action on the way tech companies are complying with the Digital Markets Act. The report says that it is not an exhaustive assessment of compliance with every provision of the DMA, and is instead focused on issues relevant to consumers. Apple's fees for developers, for example, would not fall under the scope of the report, so the company could also face changes to its DMA compliance in areas not mentioned here.

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

iPhone 16 Launch Month Is Here: Everything We Know

Sunday September 1, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Read Full Article77 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
macbook pro m3 new blue

Best Buy Labor Day Sale Takes Up to $1,000 Off M3 MacBook Pro

Friday August 30, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro today, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and...
Read Full Article51 comments
Glowtime What Not To Expect Feature 1 1

What Not to Expect at Apple Event on September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:06 am PDT by
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Likely to Launch M4 Macs in November

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:43 am PDT by
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Read Full Article84 comments
airpods max pro 2 new blue

What to Expect From the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Max 2

Friday August 30, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...
Read Full Article