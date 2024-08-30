Amazon to Launch New AI-Powered Alexa Using Anthropic's Claude

by

Amazon is set to release a revamped version of its Alexa voice assistant this October that will be powered by AI models from Anthropic's Claude, rather than Amazon's in-house AI technology, reports Reuters.

amazon echo dot

Amazon's Echo device with Alexa

The decision to use Claude's AI models comes after Amazon's internal software reportedly struggled with performance issues during initial testing. Sources who spoke to Reuters claim that early versions using Amazon's own AI had difficulty responding promptly, sometimes taking up to 6-7 seconds to acknowledge and reply to prompts.

This new AI-enhanced "Remarkable" Alexa is expected to offer more advanced capabilities compared to the current version. Users will reportedly be able to engage in more complex, context-aware conversations with the assistant.

Some potential features include providing shopping advice for specific scenarios like vacation clothing recommendations, aggregating news stories, executing multi-step tasks from a single prompt such as ordering food or drafting emails, and enhanced home automation with improved ability to remember and apply user preferences.

Amazon plans to offer this upgraded "Remarkable" Alexa as a paid subscription service, with pricing anticipated to be between $5 to $10 per month. In other words, it won't be included in existing Prime memberships. The existing "Classic" Alexa service will remain available for free.

The move to partner with Anthropic for AI technology contrasts with Amazon's typical strategy of relying on in-house developments, but similar partnerships such as Microsoft and Apple's collaborations with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration indicate a broader shift in the tech industry.

Amazon has invested $4 billion in Anthropic, which may have influenced this decision, but the full details of the agreement between the two companies regarding the use of Claude in Alexa have not been disclosed.

Industry analysts estimate that there are approximately 100 million active Alexa users. If 10% of these users opt for the paid version, it could potentially generate at least $600 million in annual revenue for Amazon, assuming the lower end of the expected price range.

The launch of this new Alexa comes at a critical time for Amazon's voice assistant division. Despite Alexa's widespread adoption, with Amazon claiming 500 million Alexa-enabled devices sold, it has struggled to generate significant revenue. Amazon's leadership has reportedly emphasized that 2024 is a crucial year for Alexa to demonstrate its ability to drive meaningful sales.

While Amazon has confirmed its use of various AI models, including its own Titan model and those from partners, it has not specifically commented on the use of Claude for the new Alexa. The official unveiling of the new AI-powered Alexa is expected to take place at Amazon's annual devices and services event, typically held in September.

Tags: Alexa, Amazon, Anthropic

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch

Monday August 26, 2024 9:58 am PDT by
Over two and a half years have passed since Apple released the current iPhone SE, so the device is due for an update. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE, including potential features and launch timing. Timing The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, he said he expects the next iPhone SE to launch in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Monday August 26, 2024 2:56 am PDT by
Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, and the company has Apple already sent out media invites for its iPhone announcement on Monday, with the tagline "It's Glowtime." Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, as well as new AirPods. iPhone 16: What to Expect The iPhone 16 series is...
Read Full Article77 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Monday August 26, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and...
Read Full Article302 comments
iPhone Drivers Licenses in Seventh U

iPhone Driver's Licenses in Wallet App Rolling Out in Seventh U.S. State

Wednesday August 28, 2024 9:41 am PDT by
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple recently started rolling out the ability for Hawaii residents to add a digital version of their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Hawaii is the seventh U.S. state to support this feature so far,...
Read Full Article51 comments
Apple Watch X Feature

Apple Watch X? September 9 Event Date Marks 10th Anniversary

Tuesday August 27, 2024 4:21 am PDT by
On September 9, 2014, towards the end of Apple's iPhone 6 press event, CEO Tim Cook announced "one more thing," and after a brief video, appeared on stage wearing the first Apple Watch. The date of the original device's unveiling has led some to wonder whether Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 event on Monday, September 9 could see a special tenth anniversary version of the Apple Watch debut. The...
Read Full Article128 comments
sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Monday August 19, 2024 4:00 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article290 comments

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
25 minutes ago at 03:35 am
so they gonna charge for something based on another companies AI work?

Big NOPE
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
16 minutes ago at 03:45 am
Way way way too many subscriptions.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
10 minutes ago at 03:50 am

If 10% of these users opt for the paid version, it could potentially generate at least $600 million in annual revenue for Amazon, assuming the lower end of the expected price range.
That's a big "if" and seems rather unlikely.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments