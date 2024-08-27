Apple Now Lets Users Transfer Apple Music Playlists to YouTube Music

Apple Music subscribers who want to transfer their playlists over to YouTube Music can now use Apple's Data and Privacy page to do so, Apple says in a new support document.



After logging in on the Data and Privacy page, ‌Apple Music‌ users can select the "Transfer a copy of your data" option to move playlists from ‌Apple Music‌ to YouTube Music. YouTube Music is the only supported music service for playlist transfers, and Apple does not offer options to transfer to services like Spotify at this time.

To make a transfer, an active ‌Apple Music‌ subscription or iTunes Match subscription and an active YouTube Music account are required. Playlists that are transferred are not deleted from ‌Apple Music‌, and the transfer process can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours depending on how many playlists are being transferred.

Apple has details on what can be transferred and what can't:

Only the playlists that you've created (including collaborative playlists that you own) are transferred

Music files aren't transferred

Non-collaborative shared playlists and curated playlists aren't transferred

Folders in which you've organized your ‌Apple Music‌ playlists aren't transferred

Playlists can include only songs available on YouTube Music. If your playlists contains other audio files -- such as podcasts, audio books, or user-uploaded audio files -- they won't be transferred.

After the transfer process has been completed, playlists from ‌Apple Music‌ will appear in the Library tab in YouTube Music. If a song is missing, it might not be available on YouTube Music.