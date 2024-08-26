Apple Store in Southeastern U.S. Relocating Later This Week

Apple recently announced that its retail store at the Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville, Alabama will be opening in a new location within the outdoor shopping complex on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. local time.

As noted in Michael Steeber's weekly newsletter about Apple retail , the new store will be located just a few units down from Apple's existing store at Bridge Street Town Centre, next to Athleta. The new location will be significantly larger and have a more modern design compared to the original, which first opened its doors back in 2008.

This will be Apple's first new store opening around the world since the company opened its first store in Malaysia in late June.