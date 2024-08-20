iPhone Photography Awards Highlight Best Images of 2024

by

Every year, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) selects the best photographs captured with an ‌iPhone‌, and the 2024 award winners were announced today. Many of this year's winning images were taken with Apple's most recent iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Camera Closeup Feature
The grand prize image features a boy at an aquarium, with the photo shot in black and white using an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iphone photography award main winner
The first place image includes a group of swimmers at a lifeguard camp from an ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro Pro Max, while the second place image features children in Cambodia shot on an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.

first place ippa winner 2024
There are also winners across a number of categories, including abstract, animals, architecture, children, cityscape, landscape, lifestyle, nature, people, portrait, series, still life, travel, and other. All of the winning images can be viewed on the IPPA website.

IPPA has been running the ‌iPhone‌ Photography Awards since 2007, and 2024 marks the 17th annual competition. The contests are open to ‌iPhone‌ and iPad users worldwide, and images can be edited with iOS apps. It is worth noting that it costs money to send in a photo, but Apple devices are provided as prizes.

Popular Stories

sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Friday August 16, 2024 4:14 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article286 comments
M4 Mac mini Silver Ortho Cooler

These New Macs Are Coming in 2024

Thursday August 15, 2024 4:34 pm PDT by
It's almost September, but Apple still has multiple new product launches planned for 2024. New iPhone 16 models and Apple Watches are coming in September, and we're also going to get at least three Mac updates with M4 chips this year, according to rumors. Here's what's on the horizon. MacBook Pro Apple plans to refresh both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4 chips. The ...
Read Full Article208 comments
maxresdefault

Five New Features Coming in tvOS 18 This Fall

Friday August 16, 2024 11:06 am PDT by
Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. InSight - InSight is like Amazon...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Less Than One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iphone 16 pro bronze

Bronze-Like iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Be Called 'Desert Titanium'

Monday August 19, 2024 3:11 am PDT by
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Read Full Article136 comments
airpods school

Apple's AirPods Lineup to Get These Updates in 2024

Friday August 16, 2024 4:52 am PDT by
Apple plans to upgrade its entire AirPods lineup this year in one form or another, with a combination of new model launches and upcoming software updates for existing devices. Whether you're holding out for the next generation of AirPods or AirPods Max, or just want to know what new features are on the way for your current earbuds, keep reading for the full lowdown on what to expect. AirP...
Read Full Article79 comments

Top Rated Comments

frownface Avatar
frownface
45 minutes ago at 04:00 pm

And others are...I don't how to describe them...
You just don't understand art, man. *sips latte*

/s
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
33 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
What this shows is great photography comes from the photographer and his/her life experiences, imagination, ability to see, ability to assess the quality of light, ability to compose, recognizing potential narratives that a viewer might conjure, skill, and determination. And very little to do with what camera one chooses to use. Too many people focus on the latter, rather than the former.

iPhones are great cameras in the right hands.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
57 minutes ago at 03:49 pm
MacRumors gallery is filled with so much better pictures.
Some of the winners are heavily-edited shots...




And others are...I don't how to describe them...



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IAmStumped Avatar
IAmStumped
45 minutes ago at 04:01 pm
I don't understand the appeal of black and white photography. That aquarium photo would be so much more amazing in colour...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
27 minutes ago at 04:18 pm

Look at the works of Ansel Adams ('https://www.anseladams.com') and O Winston Link.
I'd also add Richard Avedon, particularly his work in his In the American West project. Also Daido Moriyama, Manuel Alvarez Bravo, Dorothea Lange, Robert Capa, Sally Mann, Graciela Iturbide, Elliot Erwitt, and Garry Winogrand.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
frownface Avatar
frownface
26 minutes ago at 04:20 pm

Aren't these quite heavily photoshopped?
Yep pretty much. These competitions tend to be more about who can cake on the most layers of post processing in a combination that looks good.
You could get to the same end point with the same starting photo taken by any half decent phone from the last decade.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments