iPhone Photography Awards Highlight Best Images of 2024

Every year, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) selects the best photographs captured with an iPhone, and the 2024 award winners were announced today. Many of this year's winning images were taken with Apple's most recent iPhone 15 models.
The grand prize image features a boy at an aquarium, with the photo shot in black and white using an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The first place image includes a group of swimmers at a lifeguard camp from an iPhone 11 Pro Pro Max, while the second place image features children in Cambodia shot on an iPhone 15 Pro.
There are also winners across a number of categories, including abstract, animals, architecture, children, cityscape, landscape, lifestyle, nature, people, portrait, series, still life, travel, and other. All of the winning images can be viewed on the IPPA website.
IPPA has been running the iPhone Photography Awards since 2007, and 2024 marks the 17th annual competition. The contests are open to iPhone and iPad users worldwide, and images can be edited with iOS apps. It is worth noting that it costs money to send in a photo, but Apple devices are provided as prizes.
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
It's almost September, but Apple still has multiple new product launches planned for 2024. New iPhone 16 models and Apple Watches are coming in September, and we're also going to get at least three Mac updates with M4 chips this year, according to rumors. Here's what's on the horizon. MacBook Pro Apple plans to refresh both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4 chips. The ...
Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. InSight - InSight is like Amazon...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Apple plans to upgrade its entire AirPods lineup this year in one form or another, with a combination of new model launches and upcoming software updates for existing devices. Whether you're holding out for the next generation of AirPods or AirPods Max, or just want to know what new features are on the way for your current earbuds, keep reading for the full lowdown on what to expect. AirP...