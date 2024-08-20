iPhone Photography Awards Highlight Best Images of 2024

Every year, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) selects the best photographs captured with an ‌iPhone‌, and the 2024 award winners were announced today. Many of this year's winning images were taken with Apple's most recent iPhone 15 models.



The grand prize image features a boy at an aquarium, with the photo shot in black and white using an iPhone 15 Pro Max.



The first place image includes a group of swimmers at a lifeguard camp from an ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro Pro Max, while the second place image features children in Cambodia shot on an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.



There are also winners across a number of categories, including abstract, animals, architecture, children, cityscape, landscape, lifestyle, nature, people, portrait, series, still life, travel, and other. All of the winning images can be viewed on the IPPA website.

IPPA has been running the ‌iPhone‌ Photography Awards since 2007, and 2024 marks the 17th annual competition. The contests are open to ‌iPhone‌ and iPad users worldwide, and images can be edited with iOS apps. It is worth noting that it costs money to send in a photo, but Apple devices are provided as prizes.