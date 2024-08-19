Apple Releases tvOS 17.6.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released tvOS 17.6.1, a minor update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.6.1 comes a few weeks after Apple released tvOS 17.6.



tvOS 17.6.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.6.1 automatically over time.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale, and tvOS 17.6.1 is no exception. We do not yet know what's included in the update.

Apple shares release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.