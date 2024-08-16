Android Phones Exposed to Remote Access Vulnerability
Some Android smartphones have been found to contain a hidden security vulnerability that could allow remote access to user data, alarming cybersecurity experts and leading to a halt in the use of these devices by a major intelligence contractor, The Washington Post reports.
The vulnerability, identified by the security firm iVerify, involves a pre-installed application known as Showcase.apk, which, though dormant by default, can be activated to potentially allow unauthorized remote access to the devices. The Showcase.apk application was discovered within certain models of Android phones, including Google Pixel devices.
According to iVerify, the application appears to have been designed for use in retail environments, allowing employees to demonstrate the device's features to customers. However, researchers found that when activated, the application could connect to a server via an unsecured "http" connection, making it vulnerable to interception by cybercriminals. This flaw could enable attackers to execute code remotely, potentially injecting malicious code or spyware and gaining access to sensitive data stored on the device.
Palantir Technologies, a data analysis platform vendor that often works with government agencies and other security-sensitive clients, expressed grave concerns about the implications of this vulnerability. The company has ceased the use of Android phones for their employees as a result.
The presence of this vulnerability on Pixel devices is particularly notable since they are known for receiving timely security updates directly from Google. Google has now announced that it will issue an update to remove the Showcase.apk application from all supported Pixel devices. Distributors of other Android phones will also be officially notified of the issue.
Popular Stories
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Multiple rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple calls the button the Capture Button internally, and it is going to be one of the most advanced buttons that's been introduced to date with support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to ...
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Apple's iPhone 16 series is expected to debut in September 2024. This release follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. While the exact date has yet to be officially confirmed, the day of Tuesday, September 10 has been rumored as a possible announcement date, and September has traditionally been the month when Apple unveils its latest smartphone innovations. ...
Apple is beta testing iOS 18 and the first update to iOS 18 concurrently, and we got the second betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 today alongside the sixth betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15. Many of the changes in iOS 18.1 are focused on bringing the .1 betas in line with the standard betas, which recently received updates to Photos and Safari, while...
Apple is moving forward with its project to develop a tabletop robotic device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The device would feature a large iPad-like display mounted on a "thin robotic arm" that would allow the display to tilt and up and down and rotate a full 360º, and it would serve as a "smart home command center," a...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...