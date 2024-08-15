Threads Gaining Support for Analytics, Scheduling Posts, Multiple Drafts and More

Threads, Meta's social network that's meant to rival X, today announced several new features that are available or coming soon. For creators, Threads is launching analytics for performance measurement.

instagram threads app
Users can see view numbers, replies, reposts, and quotes, along with follower count over time and follower demographics like age, location, and gender.

Threads on the web is gaining support for writing and saving multiple drafts of posts before sharing them with an audience. Up to 100 ideas can be saved in the new Drafts section. To go along with drafts, Threads plans to add scheduling, so Threads can be created and scheduled to go up at a later date and time. Multiple posts can be scheduled per day, multiple days in advance.

While these features are available only on the web at the current time, Threads plans to bring them to the mobile versions of the app in the future. Insights and multiple drafts are rolling out now, and scheduling posts will be coming soon.

It has now been just over a year since Threads launched, and it has over 28 million daily active users. Meta has been regularly adding new features to the social network to put it on par with X (formerly Twitter).

Top Rated Comments

no_idea Avatar
no_idea
15 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
lol…I still remember when threads was announced and supposed to be a twitter killer…

Where did that end up?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mac-imperator Avatar
mac-imperator
7 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
whats this threads app?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paul Shields Avatar
Paul Shields
49 minutes ago at 12:27 pm
But I still can't resume where I was on my timeline like I can with Twitter...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Scheduling is so enjoyable, it's like being able to write down unhinged thoughts way in advance, and then a week later I see it freshly posted on my own profile and think "wait... what the heck did I write?!"

It's like a present for your future self (and anyone unfortunate enough to get caught up in it) :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
threeseed Avatar
threeseed
5 minutes ago at 01:11 pm

Where did that end up?
28m DAUs, 200m MAUs. Pretty good numbers for a year old social network.

And has left Twitter so desperate for money they are having to sue brands for not advertising.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments