Threads Gaining Support for Analytics, Scheduling Posts, Multiple Drafts and More
Threads, Meta's social network that's meant to rival X, today announced several new features that are available or coming soon. For creators, Threads is launching analytics for performance measurement.
Users can see view numbers, replies, reposts, and quotes, along with follower count over time and follower demographics like age, location, and gender.
Threads on the web is gaining support for writing and saving multiple drafts of posts before sharing them with an audience. Up to 100 ideas can be saved in the new Drafts section. To go along with drafts, Threads plans to add scheduling, so Threads can be created and scheduled to go up at a later date and time. Multiple posts can be scheduled per day, multiple days in advance.
While these features are available only on the web at the current time, Threads plans to bring them to the mobile versions of the app in the future. Insights and multiple drafts are rolling out now, and scheduling posts will be coming soon.
It has now been just over a year since Threads launched, and it has over 28 million daily active users. Meta has been regularly adding new features to the social network to put it on par with X (formerly Twitter).
