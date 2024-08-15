macOS Sequoia Will Require Users to Update Screen Recording App Permissions Monthly

With macOS Sequoia, Apple is requiring users to regularly reauthorize permissions for screen recording apps, a move that has not been popular with some Mac users. Popups for screen recording app permissions have been showing weekly up throughout the beta testing process, but Apple has tweaked the frequency in response to user feedback.



The latest macOS Sequoia beta prompts users to review their screen recording app permissions once a month, an update over the more frequent weekly popups. The prompt reminds users that screen recording apps have access to their screens and audio.



[App Name] is requesting to bypass the system private window picker and directly access your screen and audio. This will allow [App Name] to record your screen and system audio, including personal or sensitive information that may be visible or audible.

When the popup shows up, there's now an option to "Allow For One Month" to let the app function as normal, or to open System Settings to get to the screen recording options. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ was also requiring users to approve screen recording apps after restarting their Macs, and this requirement has been removed.

It does not appear that there is a way for users to permanently give screen recording access to recording functionality, but a monthly popup is at least more convenient than a weekly popup.