TikTok Rolls Out Group Chats With Up to 32 Users
TikTok is rolling out new direct messaging features including "highly requested" group chats with support for up to 32 people, the company has announced.
Group chats allow users aged 16 and over to share and comment on TikTok videos with friends and family members without having to open a separate messaging app like WhatsApp or Messenger.
Starting a group chat can be done in a couple of ways. Users can tap a Chat button at the top of the TikTok inbox and select the names of people they want to include, or they can tap Start Group Chat when sharing a post with several people.
TikTok says it has built safety into the design of group chats for teens, and taken steps to block communication with strangers. Like regular direct messages, group chats are not available to users aged between 13 and 15.
Additionally, users in the next 16-17 age bracket can only join a group chat if they have at least one mutual friend included. If they create a group chat, they have to review and manually approve anyone new who joins.
Owner ByteDance notes that the new group chat feature "isn't currently available everywhere," but its support page does not provide further details on when that may change.
Lastly, TikTok is also bringing stickers to direct messages, allowing users to communicate with each other more visually. Users can now create and upload custom stickers to the platform for anyone to use.
