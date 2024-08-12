LG Seeking Compensation From Apple Over Canceled MicroLED Apple Watch Project
LG is seeking compensation from Apple following the abrupt cancelation of the microLED Apple Watch due to the substantial investments it made in preparation of the project, The Elec reports.
As a result of the device's cancelation, LG Display has apparently been left with substantial sunk costs, including the expense of purchasing 14 U.S. patents related to microLED technology from Taiwan's Ultra Display. The company now faces potential claims from its equipment partners, some of whom had also invested in the project without formal contracts in place. LG also moved equipment from Gumi in Gyeongsangbuk-do to Paju in Gyeonggi-do, secured space for the microLED backplane process, and recruited specialized personnel to form a task force dedicated to the project. Overall, LG reportedly spent hundreds of billions of won to prepare for the microLED Apple Watch.
Apple's decision to cancel the project was reportedly based on concerns about the economic viability of microLED technology for the Apple Watch. Despite its potential advantages—such as brighter displays, improved color accuracy, and better power efficiency compared to existing OLED technology—Apple determined that the production costs associated with microLED were too high to justify its inclusion in the Apple Watch. There were also significant challenges related to the manufacturing process, which would have made it more difficult to produce the displays in the required quantities.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously. Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing. New Features iOS 18.0 iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos ...
Apple intends to update its entire Mac lineup to the M4 processor over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip as early as this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, with the Mac mini also set to feature its first...