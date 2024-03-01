Kuo: Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display Indeed Canceled
Earlier this week, Apple supplier AMS-Osram announced it would "re-assess its microLED strategy" after a "cornerstone project" was "unexpectedly cancelled." Counterpoint Research's Display Supply Chain Consultants informed MacRumors that this project related to the rumored Apple Watch with a microLED display.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today commented on the matter, saying that Apple has indeed canceled the project.
"My latest survey indicates that Apple has canceled the Micro LED Apple Watch projects because Apple thinks that Micro LED can't add significant value to this product, and the production costs are too high to make it economically viable," said Kuo.
More details to follow…
