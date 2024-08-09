ChatGPT Now Lets You Generate Two Images Per Day For Free
OpenAI on Thursday announced that ChatGPT now allows users to create up to two images per day for free, with no subscription required. The images are generated by OpenAI's image generation model DALL-E 3.
"Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like," said OpenAI, in a post shared on X.
Additional image generation with DALL-E 3 continues to require a ChatGPT Plus subscription, priced at $20 per month.
Apple previously announced that ChatGPT will be integrated into Siri across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia starting later this year. Siri will be able to show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts, but the user will have to grant permission every single time they want to use ChatGPT via Siri.
ChatGPT will also be available within Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to quickly generate text and images. Apple said ChatGPT will be powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-4o model on its software platforms.
iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to use ChatGPT without creating an account, and this will presumably now include the ability to generate up to two images per day for free. ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to connect their accounts to access paid features on these devices, including additional image generation.
Apple ensured that OpenAI will not store ChatGPT requests made from its devices, and it said users' IP addresses will be obscured.
