Future Lynk & Co Vehicles Likely to Support Apple Car Keys

Apple's Car Keys feature appears to be coming to future Lynk & Co models, based on code changes discovered by MacRumors in Apple's Wallet app backend.



‌Car Keys‌ allows an iPhone or Apple Watch with NFC capabilities to unlock a vehicle through the Wallet app. A digital version of a car key is stored in Wallet, and unlocking can be done simply by holding an Apple Watch or ‌‌iPhone‌‌ near a compatible vehicle's NFC reader.

2021 - 2024 Lynk & Co 01 vehicles already support Apple CarPlay. However, cars do not have NFC functionality by default, so this is a feature that would need to be implemented by the automobile manufacturer in future models.

The Z20 is believed to be Lynk & Co's next car launch – and the company's first electric vehicle – so support for ‌Car Keys‌ could well be introduced with this model, which is expected to launch in various European markets.

What can be done with ‌Car Keys‌ may vary by car manufacturer, but at a minimum, ‌Car Keys‌ can be used to unlock your car, lock your car, and start your car, which are the features available with a physical key.

Apple introduced ‌Car Keys‌ in 2022, and car manufacturers like BMW, Rivian, Kia, and Hyundai have all implemented support for ‌Car Keys‌. Apple maintains a full list of vehicles that support ‌Car Keys‌ on its CarPlay model availability webpage.