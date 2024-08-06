tvOS 18 to Let Apple TV Users Open Web Links on iPhone and iPad

by

Apple TV users will soon be able to AirDrop web links in the menu interface to their iPhone or iPad, thanks to a new feature included in the latest tvOS 18 developer beta.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
As Apple TV owners will know, it is not possible to browse the web on the set-top box, so web links are not something you traditionally come across in the tvOS interface. That looks set to change with tvOS 18.

In the Apple TV app, Apple is promoting Immersive Videos for Apple Vision Pro, and these include a new button in the description screen that when pressed AirDrops a web link to the user's nearby iOS device. The feature was discovered by Sigmund Judge in the fifth beta of tvOS 18 that was released to developers on Monday.

In a Threads post, Judge shared a video of the feature in action, saying that it "gives a preview for some potentially pretty special integrations including the ability to distribute related media like books, soundtracks and AR experiences to iPhone and iPad."

Apple has yet to use the link sharing button elsewhere in tvOS, but it's easy to see how it could provide a variety of useful functions, such as the ability to handoff content for viewing on other devices.

Coming this fall, tvOS 18 will bring a range of additional new features to Apple TVs, including an InSight feature in the TV app that is able to provide real-time information about actors, music, and more in Apple TV+ shows and music. Other new features include 21:9 aspect ratio support for projectors, new screen savers with improved controls, and support for Live Captions during FaceTime calls through an iPhone or iPad.

