iStat Menus 7.0 Brings Comprehensive Redesign and New Features

by

Version 7.0 of the popular system monitoring tool iStat Menus is now available, bringing a comprehensive redesign and range of new features.

istat menus 7
The redesign of iStat Menus 7.0 includes an updated interface with new menu bar modes, such as stacked labels and values, and new menu bar items, such as the Wi-Fi network name and GPU frames per second. For users of Apple silicon Macs, the update brings frequency monitoring and additional sensor support. Users can now choose from more theme options and menu background colors. Fan speeds can be controlled with greater precision, allowing for gradual ramp-up and complete control over the speed curve.

The time menu has been enhanced with 7-day and 14-day rolling calendar modes, providing users with flexible scheduling options. The combined mode has undergone a major overhaul, allowing any item to be displayed in the menu bar with unique settings and more menu sections available in the dropdown menu.

Weather monitoring has also seen improvements, offering a detailed view of current conditions, hourly forecasts, and weekly overviews. Users can access information such as temperature, wind speed and direction, chance of rain, humidity, UV index, and more, with data available for their current location or almost anywhere in the world.

menus 1
iStat Menus 7.0 offers more extensive notification capabilities, allowing users to set alerts for a wide range of events related to CPU, GPU, memory, disks, network, sensors, battery, power, and weather. Notifications can be customized to inform users about changes such as public IP updates, internet connection issues, CPU usage spikes, low disk space, and more.

The app also provides detailed CPU information, including usage for individual cores, history graphs, load averages, uptime, and CPU frequency. GPU monitoring covers processor usage, memory, temperature, and frequency. Memory statistics include usage, history, memory pressure, compressed memory, swap, and a list of apps using the most memory.

Disk usage and activity monitoring are also enhanced, showing used space, free space, and disk activity. S.M.A.R.T. status monitoring and detailed per-app disk usage are now available. Network monitoring features include history graphs, current bandwidth usage, a bandwidth breakdown for top apps, detailed connection info, IP addresses, and an internet connectivity indicator.

menus 2
Battery and power information is extensive, providing detailed current state information and configurable menu items that change based on whether the device is draining, charging, or fully charged. Battery levels for Bluetooth devices like AirPods, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad are also displayed. Real-time sensor listings include temperatures, fan speeds, voltages, current, and power, with customizable fan speed control based on temperature and battery state.

The date and time features are highly customizable, with menu bar clocks, a calendar with upcoming events, and world clocks that include detailed sun and moon information. Each world clock can be given a custom name, making it easier to track time for colleagues or family members in different time zones. Combined mode is particularly useful for laptops, allowing multiple items to be combined into a single menu bar item to save space while still providing access to all relevant information.

iStat Menus 7.0 is available for download with a 14-day free trial, allowing users to explore its new features and enhancements before committing to a purchase. Additionally, it is available via Setapp, a subscription service that offers access to iStat Menus and over 250 other Mac apps for $9.99 per month, with no additional fees or ads.

Tag: iStat Menus

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Monday July 29, 2024 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also...
Read Full Article59 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Intelligence Now Available in New iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia Developer Betas

Monday July 29, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15 betas. Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the ...
Read Full Article362 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Here Are All of the Apple Intelligence Features in the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta

Monday July 29, 2024 2:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers, introducing the first Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence was previewed in June, and is Apple's version of artificial intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are available as of yet, but we've rounded up a list of what's active in the beta. Note that iOS 18.1, iPadOS...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Report: Apple Intelligence Delayed to iOS 18.1 in October

Sunday July 28, 2024 11:52 am PDT by
Apple Intelligence will miss its initial expected launch date to give Apple more time to fix bugs, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. According to individuals with knowledge about Apple's plans, the company now plans to start rolling out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, arriving several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This means that Apple...
Read Full Article242 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
8 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I was about to come here and complain about it being a subscription, but it is not! They offer singular licenses. Very nice!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments